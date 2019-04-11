Trivago actor charged with DWI after police found him passed out at the wheel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston actor has been charged with drunk driving after police say they found him passed out at the wheel.

Tim Williams was reportedly found with his foot on the brakes in a moving lane of traffic. It happened at 8800 Westheimer at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Williams, a Houston native, has an acting career dating back to the mid-90s. He came to fame in his breakout role in 2016 as the spokesperson for Trivago.com.

In another recent case, deputies found another driver asleep in a car in the middle of the North Beltway on April 2. That woman was charged with driving while intoxicated.

