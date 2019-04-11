Trivago actor charged with DWI after police found him passed out at the wheel

Tim Williams was reportedly found with his foot on the brakes in a moving lane of traffic. It happened at 8800 Westheimer at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Williams, a Houston native, has an acting career dating back to the mid-90s. He came to fame in his breakout role in 2016 as the spokesperson for Trivago.com.
In another recent case, deputies found another driver asleep in a car in the middle of the North Beltway on April 2. That woman was charged with driving while intoxicated.
MORE: Deputies find woman asleep at the wheel in middle of Beltway 8