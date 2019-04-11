Trivago actor charged with DWI after police found him passed out at the wheel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5230150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspected drunk driver was found asleep at the wheel on a highway Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston actor has been charged with drunk driving after police say they found him passed out at the wheel.Tim Williams was reportedly found with his foot on the brakes in a moving lane of traffic. It happened at 8800 Westheimer at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.Williams, a Houston native, has an acting career dating back to the mid-90s. He came to fame in his breakout role in 2016 as the spokesperson for Trivago.com.In another recent case, deputies found another driver asleep in a car in the middle of the North Beltway on April 2. That woman was charged with driving while intoxicated.