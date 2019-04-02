Crime & Safety

Deputies find woman asleep at the wheel in middle of Beltway 8

A suspected drunk driver was found asleep at the wheel on a highway Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables say a woman was found asleep in a car in the middle of the North Beltway.

Precinct 4 tweeted out a photo of the vehicle on the Sam Houston Parkway near Veterans Memorial Drive around 1 a.m.



One man flagged traffic to avoid the car until deputies arrived.

Authorities say the driver who fell asleep is now in custody for suspected DWI.
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustondrunk drivingdwisleep
