Triathlete remembered after fatal bicycle crash involving bus

Hundreds of people came out to the Klein Multipurpose Center on Tuesday to honor triathelte Frank Springett.Springett was killed last week after crashing his bicycle into a school bus. His friends remembered the best things about him."If you were to ask him what his greatest achievements were, he would simply point to his girls and his beautiful wife," said friend Greg Kam.Springett was successful in oil and gas. People who knew him well say he was a great man who was taken too soon."Frank was as kind and genuine as you could get," said friend Tony Huebel. "He had a sort of a kindness and a way about him that commanded respect, even as you look up to him and admire him. And just know that every time you see him, he has a smile on his face."His friends are trying to put together a tribute for him. Springett was scheduled to do an April Ironman race in Galveston."We would love nothing more than to have the foundation get a temporary bib number, temporary tattoo or something that would just be in his memory," said Kam."He left a void in this world that is going to be there for a long time and there aren't many men like Frank and we need more men like Frank," says Huebel.