Multiple families rescued from balcony after tree topples over apt. complex, Spring firefighters say

Residents at the Serena Woods Apartments were trapped in their apartments after a falling tree crushed the outside stairway to their building.
"It was a wild overnight with the storms. Lots of trees downed hit cars, powerlines, and fences," the Spring Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Spring Fire's Ladder 74 C-Shift crew said they used their ladder to evacuate 12 people, including a child and pregnant woman, along with multiple animals overnight.
There were no reported injuries.
Officials said the apartment manager found temporary units for all the displaced residents while the stairwell is replaced.