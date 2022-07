Multiple families rescued from balcony after tree topples over apt. complex, Spring firefighters say

Photos: Spring Ladder 74 Captain Walter Juarez

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple families were rescued from an apartment complex after a tree toppled over one of the main stairways in Spring, officials said.Residents at the Serena Woods Apartments were trapped in their apartments after a falling tree crushed the outside stairway to their building."It was a wild overnight with the storms. Lots of trees downed hit cars, powerlines, and fences," the Spring Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Spring Fire's Ladder 74 C-Shift crew said they used their ladder to evacuate 12 people, including a child and pregnant woman, along with multiple animals overnight.There were no reported injuries.Officials said the apartment manager found temporary units for all the displaced residents while the stairwell is replaced.