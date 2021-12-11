Travis Scott's hard seltzer production stopped for now, Anheuser-Busch says

Scott announced in December 2020 that he was launching CACTI Agave in partnership with Anheuser-Busch.
It hit store shelves in March 2021.
Nine months later, Anheuser-Busch says it is stopping production.
"After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision," the company said in a statement to ABC13.
While Anheuser-Busch has not said the stop in production was a result of the deadly Astroworld Festival, brands and other artists have responded to the aftermath by canceling their own shows or delaying projects out of respect for the victims.
In the days after the fest, tickets for Billy Joel's September 2022 show at Minute Maid Park were set to go on sale. However, it was then announced that sales would be delayed until further notice.
Nike was set to launch it's collaboration with the rapper, Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack, but posted a note to its website on Nov. 15, that the drop would be postponed.
Then in late November, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she would be canceling her upcoming show here at 713 Music Hall out of respect for the tragedy.
Ten people died from injuries sustained at the festival held Nov. 5 at NRG Park.
Scott, Live Nation and other organizers are among those facing lawsuits.
The video above takes an in-depth look at what happened the night of the Astroworld Festival.
