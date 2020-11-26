Travis Scott donates Thanksgiving food to 1,000 families in Sunnyside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Travis Scott donated essential Thanksgiving food items Wednesday to about 1,000 families in the Sunnyside neighborhood.The giveaway from Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation was hosted at Worthing High School.Mayor Sylvester Turner was in attendance, helping hand out food. He thanked Scott for the generous donation in an Instagram post."It was great to have his family present at the event," Turner wrote in the post. "We have much to be grateful for going into the holiday."Turner also thanked Houston ISD and Houston Police Department for helping signal vehicles safely in and out of the parking out.Sunnyside residents also received COVID-19 tests from United Memorial Medical Center.