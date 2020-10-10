Travis HS coach shot to death at sports complex in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A Travis High School coach was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during a family dispute at a sports complex in Rosenberg.Officers said they received several calls from witnesses who said a man had been shot in the parking lot of the Seabourne Creek Sports Complex located at 3701 Fountains Drive.Within minutes after they arrived, police arrested 28-year-old James Hamilton who witnesses said shot and killed 29-year-old Derwyn Lauderdale over a family dispute.The facility was being rented out for a series of youth football games, which police say was the reason the two men were at the same location.An eyewitness told ABC13 that she and her grandson were sitting in their car while he prepared for his game. She said she saw a gray Hyundai Elantra pull up about five parking spaces to her left with a woman in the driver-seat. Shortly after, a black Mercedes pulled in between her car and the already parked car.The passenger of the gray Elantra, who police identified as Lauderdale, then reportedly got out of the car with a child and began walking towards the black Mercedes. The driver then shot Lauderdale in his stomach in front of a crowd of people. The witness said the child who was walking with Lauderdale began crying hysterically.Afterwards, the witness said the gunman got out of the black Mercedes and ran towards the crowd while the woman driving the Elantra came to the aid of the victim.Lauderdale was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said Hamilton's criminal report showed an extensive criminal history from Harris, Brazoria and Galveston Counties which included violation of a protective order, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury."What a sad set of circumstances that took place during this event. Children came to play a game they love, only to have it ruined by a career criminal committing an act of family violence," Rosenberg police chief Jonathan White said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this tragedy and we will pursue appropriate charges so justice may be served."