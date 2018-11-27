HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --How would you like to wake up in a Beyonce-themed room?
It's possible at Houston's newest hostel.
"Of course, you have to pay homage to the queen of Houston, Beyonce Knowles," laughed Deidre Mathis, who opened the Wanderstay Hostel in September.
You can choose between seven other Houston-themed rooms in the hostel.
Most guests stay in shared rooms, but there are two private rooms available.
"You're meeting people who are like-minded, people who love to travel, people who want to save money," explained Mathis. "People who really want to feel like they are local in whatever city they are in."
Mathis opened the hostel after traveling throughout Asia and Australia.
"I traveled that bit of the world for about a year and I stayed in hostels," she explained. "I absolutely loved the community feeling that I got when I stayed in hostels. I loved the fact that I could meet people from all over the world and I loved that I didn't have to spend all my money on expensive hotels."
You can get a bed for $39 to $65.
You can book your stay through Wanderstay Hostel's website.
