TRAVEL

Wanderstay Hostel offers Beyonce and space themed budget rooms

EMBED </>More Videos

Hostel lets you wake up like Beyonce without spending too much money

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
How would you like to wake up in a Beyonce-themed room?

It's possible at Houston's newest hostel.

"Of course, you have to pay homage to the queen of Houston, Beyonce Knowles," laughed Deidre Mathis, who opened the Wanderstay Hostel in September.

You can choose between seven other Houston-themed rooms in the hostel.

Most guests stay in shared rooms, but there are two private rooms available.

"You're meeting people who are like-minded, people who love to travel, people who want to save money," explained Mathis. "People who really want to feel like they are local in whatever city they are in."

Mathis opened the hostel after traveling throughout Asia and Australia.

"I traveled that bit of the world for about a year and I stayed in hostels," she explained. "I absolutely loved the community feeling that I got when I stayed in hostels. I loved the fact that I could meet people from all over the world and I loved that I didn't have to spend all my money on expensive hotels."

You can get a bed for $39 to $65.

You can book your stay through Wanderstay Hostel's website.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
EMBED More News Videos

TripAdvisor has just revealed some of the quirkiest hotels around the world that promise a one-of-a-kind experience.

Cartoon Network Hotel opening next summer
EMBED More News Videos

Cartoon Network Hotel coming to Lancaster, Pa. in 2019.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelhotelbeyoncenasabudgetHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Bellville Christmas
Winter storms causing holiday travel headaches
Don't even THINK about trying to get on a flight with these
More Travel
Top Stories
Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside Club Onyx
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
Family hopes new Sandra Bland documentary will inspire change
Show More
Stage set for former Pres. Barack Obama's visit to Houston
Gender reveal party sparks 47,000-acre wildfire
J.J. Watt's family was group texting him as he played Monday
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
HPD: Man found dead in game room after standoff
More News