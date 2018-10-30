ENTERTAINMENT

Cartoon Network Hotel opening in Lancaster next summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Cartoon Network Hotel coming to Lancaster, Pa. in 2019.

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania --
The worlds of 'Adventure Time' and 'The Powerpuff Girls' will come to life at a new hotel coming to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

The Cartoon Network Hotel, a nine-acre property, is currently under construction and is set to open summer 2019.

Cartoon Network and Palace Entertainment, which owns Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, made the announcement on Tuesday.

"With 165 rooms, an interactive lobby, an outdoor amphitheater, a water play zone and more, the Cartoon Network Hotel will have unique and immersive experiences around every corner," the company says.

The hotel will also feature an interchangeable show theme in each room. It also has an indoor pool, game room, kids play area, and a Cartoon Network store.
The Cartoon Network Hotel is located along Route 30 near Dutch Wonderland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentpa. newshotelcartoonu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
This Houston ZIP code is a hot spot for millennials
Lift from Thor: Hitchhiker gets picked up by Chris Hemsworth
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
SPONSORED: Join the celebration.
Meet the Ghost Photographer: Hollywood exec turned psychic
World's largest bounce house comes to Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texans acquire longtime Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas
Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Pasadena
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at bus stop
Pres. Trump wants to end birthright citizenship for some
Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Carjacker takes off with woman inside SUV in Fort Bend County
14th Amendment: Can Pres. Trump change birthright citizenship?
Show More
Houston Halloween forecast includes severe storms
Wanted by feds, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in big rig
20 cars broken into at apartment complex in NW Houston
Teen killed after bullying conflict at high school, police say
More News