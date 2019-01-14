TRAVEL

TSA security checkpoint at Houston airport to remain closed Monday due to staffing shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

The Terminal B checkpoint at IAH is officially closed again.

By and Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport will remain closed for now.

The ticketing counter and security checkpoint first closed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday due to staffing shortages related to the shutdown of the federal government. Not enough staff is arriving to work.

TSA reports that 7.6 percent of their staff called out Monday. That's up 3.2 percent on the same day last year.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

Flights still took off over the weekend, but passengers scheduled to leave from Terminal B were directed to ticket counters and TSA checkpoints located in Terminals C and E.

The airport tweeted that passengers with flights out of Terminal B Monday morning will still need to go through Terminals C and E.


Travelers are also urged to allow more time for the change, with even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner saying that getting to the airport two hours earlier is especially important now.


TSA agents have been calling in sick to protest the shutdown. Many are now wondering how long this will go on.

"I'm a frequent traveler," said Morris Overstreet. "What I try to do is add another 30 minutes to my travel time just in case. It really has been slow. I don't think the airport has been busy, not this airport, not Amarillo. I think people are deciding not to run the risk."

"I hate that it's happening to them, but it's important that they get this done," William Thorton said.

For information on wait times for IAH and Hobby, visit Fly2Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgovernment shutdowngovernmenttravelTSAbush intercontinental airportHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Houston named a top travel destination for 2019
Step aboard Tilman Fertitta's luxury mega-yacht
METRORail offering free rides during Chevron Marathon
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
More Travel
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Texas girl
Dickinson mom helping families impacted by government shutdown
Houston deli offers behemoth 10-inch sandwich
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Scholarship program to help students who withdrew after Harvey
Man charged for chasing teen who allegedly caused deadly wreck
Cadillac smashes into high school building
Show More
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Dogs found in Galveston appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Student's death under investigation as fraternity suspended
More News