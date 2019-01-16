TRAVEL

TSA security checkpoint at Houston airport to remain closed until further notice

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport will remain closed for now.

Travelers heading out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport will have to continue skipping the Terminal B security checkpoint.

The airport announced Wednesday that the TSA checkpoint at the terminal will remain closed until further notice.

The ticketing counter and security checkpoint first closed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday due to staffing shortages related to the shutdown of the federal government. Not enough workers are arriving to work.

TSA reports that 7.6 percent of its staff called out Monday. That's up 3.2 percent on the same day last year.

What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

Flights are still taking off, but passengers scheduled to leave from Terminal B were directed to ticket counters and TSA checkpoints located in Terminals C and E.

Travelers are also urged to allow more time for the change, with even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner saying that getting to the airport two hours earlier is especially important now.



TSA agents have been calling in sick to protest the shutdown. Many are now wondering how long this will go on.

"I'm a frequent traveler," said Morris Overstreet. "What I try to do is add another 30 minutes to my travel time just in case. It really has been slow. I don't think the airport has been busy, not this airport, not Amarillo. I think people are deciding not to run the risk."

"I hate that it's happening to them, but it's important that they get this done," William Thorton said.

For information on wait times for IAH and Hobby, visit Fly2Houston.
