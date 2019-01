The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019

Advice to always get to @iah 2 hours before your flight is especially important today. Shortage of TSA workers, unpaid during the US gov’t shutdown, is causing this change. Terminal B is solely @united flights. pic.twitter.com/ijCKa4k1NP — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 13, 2019

Travelers heading out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport will have to continue skipping the Terminal B security checkpoint.The airport announced Wednesday that the TSA checkpoint at the terminal will remain closed until further notice.The ticketing counter and security checkpoint first closed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday due to staffing shortages related to the shutdown of the federal government. Not enough workers are arriving to work.TSA reports that 7.6 percent of its staff called out Monday. That's up 3.2 percent on the same day last year.Flights are still taking off, but passengers scheduled to leave from Terminal B were directed to ticket counters and TSA checkpoints located in Terminals C and E.Travelers are also urged to allow more time for the change, with even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner saying that getting to the airport two hours earlier is especially important now.TSA agents have been calling in sick to protest the shutdown. Many are now wondering how long this will go on."I'm a frequent traveler," said Morris Overstreet. "What I try to do is add another 30 minutes to my travel time just in case. It really has been slow. I don't think the airport has been busy, not this airport, not Amarillo. I think people are deciding not to run the risk.""I hate that it's happening to them, but it's important that they get this done," William Thorton said.For information on wait times for IAH and Hobby, visit Fly2Houston