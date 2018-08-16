TRAVEL

Texas Road Trippers journey down Highway 288

This week, our Texas Road Trippers are headed south down Highway 288! (KTRK)

By and Pooja Lodhia
LAKE JACKSON, TX (KTRK) --
This week, Road Trippers Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia are headed south down Highway 288 to Lake Jackson, Angleton and Pearland.

Their first stop -- Sea Center Texas, a fish hatchery and educational center operated by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The idea is to breed fish and release them back into the wild. You can tour the facility for free.



"In the 80s and early 90s, there was a really bad depletion of red fish in our waters," explained tour guide Brittney Zepeda. "There was a freeze, there was commercial fishing of red fish."

From there, they headed straight to Crocodile Experience in Angleton. There are more Nile crocodiles here than anywhere else in North America.

Admission costs $13.50 for adults and $9.50 for kids.

Last stop -- Killen's BBQ in Pearland. The award-winning BBQ joint often has three- to four-hour lines, but regulars will tell you it's worth the wait.

"Man, I've seen people like, 'I can't wait to go eat!' It's like getting ready to go to a football game, they're pumped up," laughed Jerry Killen, the owner's brother.
