Southwest Airlines takes a bite out of Shark Week with new jets flying from Houston

Southwest Airlines unveils new Shark Week themed planes (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Summer is traditionally prime time for shark geeks, with the global (and often over-the-top) TV sensation Shark Week, the obligatory shark catch story, and, of course, the annual summer foolhardy shark/human encounter.

Now, Houstonians who delight in toothy, oceanic predators - and travel - can jump aboard a new Shark Week-themed plane.

In celebration of the juggernaut's 30th anniversary, Southwest Airlines has unveiled five shark-themed aircraft, which will operate in the airline's 99 destinations and more than 4,000 daily flights.

