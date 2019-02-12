VALENTINE'S DAY

See the most romantic hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look at the Top 5 Romantic Hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

Bria Kalpen
Valentine's Day may be just around the corner, but it's not too late to book a last minute romantic getaway to celebrate with that special someone.

After collecting millions of reviews and opinions in the past year, TripAdvisor announced the Travelers' Choice Top 10 Romantic Hotels in the U.S. With the help of the Travelers' Choice list, couples can book the perfect place for this year's V-Day or get a head start planning a future romantic getaway.

Florida is known for its sandy beach getaways, perfect for honeymoons and couples retreats, so it may come as no surprise that H2O Suites Hotel in Key West took was named the most romantic hotel in America. Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., came in second place, followed by The Kehoe House in Savannah, Ga., and The Inn Above Oak Creek in Sedona, Ariz. The fifth place spot went to Boothbay Harbor, Maine's Topside Inn.

TripAdvisor also recognized the Travelers' Choice Top 10 Romantic Hotels in the World, giving Lani's Suites Deluxe in Puerto Del Carmen, Spain the top spot.
Each year, millions of TripAdvisor travelers contribute reviews and opinions on more than 8 million accommodations, airlines, experiences and restaurants.

To see the full list of the Travelers' Choice Award winners, visit TripAdvisor.com.

MORE VALENTINE'S DAY STORIES
How to say 'I love you' in Korean, Spanish and more languages from around the world

Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day

Movie recommendations for every Valentine's Day mood

What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?

With Sweethearts gone thie Valentine's Day, "conversation doughnuts" want to fill your heart-shaped hole
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravelhotelromancevalentine's dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
How to say 'I love you' around the world
VALENTINE'S DAY
Follow this map for a Valentine's Day mini-mural hunt
Legendary house at MFAH can be your Valentine's date spot
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
More valentine's day
TRAVEL
Hawaii roundtrip prices fall as Southwest completes test flight
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
The best cheap and short spring break trips from Houston
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
More Travel
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News