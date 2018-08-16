TRAVEL

Road trip to La Grange: The Chicken Ranch and beyond

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Road Trippers: Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia visit La Grange (KTRK)

By
LA GRANGE, TX (KTRK) --
Halfway from Houston to Austin, you find an unassuming city forever tied to Eyewitness News History. La Grange has a population less than 6000. It sits along the Colorado River, and residents name the county courthouse and quilt museum as its biggest attractions.

EMBED More News Videos

Digital Extra: Texas Quilt Museum


But the Chicken Ranch has made the sleepy city a household name. The kind of name you don't necessarily want your kids to know about.

"It's not a popular subject," explained Karey Bresenhan, who runs the Texas Quilt Museum. "They don't really want La Grange to be defined by the Chicken Ranch."

"I don't know a whole lot. I just remember it as a kid being very embarrassing," laughed Faith Frerichs, who runs The Jersey Barnyard with her family. "Our community was made fun of."


The Chicken Ranch brothel was shut down in 1973 after an investigation by Eyewitness News reporter Marvin Zindler.

Today, the ruins sit on private property, and the owner is working to get a historical marker.

EMBED More News Videos

Digital Extra: The Jersey Barnyard tour


"History has become very interesting and appealing to so many people. Whether it be tantalizing history such as the Chicken Ranch or whether it be revolutionary history," said Stacey Norris, with the La Grange Main Street Tourism Department. "I will tell you that they walk into the Visitor's Center and they know about Chicken Ranch it's like, 'oh, haha the Chicken Ranch' and then they're like, 'okay, what else can I see in La Grange?"

Everything you wanted to know about The Chicken Ranch.

La Grange Visitors Bureau

Jersey Barnyard

Quilt Museum

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Road Trippers: It's Island Time
Rum pirate 'parrrty' at Railean's Distillery
Texas Road Trippers journey down Highway 288
Road Trippers: Take a visit to Santa's Wonderland
More Travel
Top Stories
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Parent upset with Houston ISD over bus hub changes
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Show More
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
More News