Travel

Save your money: Island in Belize selling for less than $500,000

Got some spare cash you can spend or planning to save some money? Here's some motivation.

An island in Belize has gone on sale for less than $500,000, with the price being approximately $465,000.

This island is home to two single cabanas and two double cabanas. They were constructed in 2014.

If you're a fan of water activity, this could be the place for you. This area is ideal for water skiing, tubing, fishing and diving.

The island is minutes from the Belize Barrier Reef. Start saving up!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News