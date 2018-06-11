From Alaska to Houston and back: First look at United's new jet

INAUGURAL FLIGHT: Just landed in Anchorage, Alaska. Headed back in an hour. Catch our coverage of @united NEW 737 Max 9 aircraft tomorrow morning at 5:30ish. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/PbPodvZG0J — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) June 8, 2018

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: Under the wing of the NEW @united 737 MAX 9 that just came on line. It’s nearly 15% more fuel efficient than others in its class. We flew to Alaska & back along w/ other Houstonians. We just got off our 13+hr RT flight. We are live in minutes @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/8VbQoQx8iz — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) June 8, 2018

The nation's newest aircraft has just completed its inaugural flight.United Airlines' 737 Max 9 plane took off from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday and landed in Anchorage, Alaska. It returned Friday morning.According to United, the jet can fly 19 percent farther, uses 14 percent less fuel than previous 737 models and gives customers a quieter ride.The 179-seat Max 9 has next generation satellite wifi, which means better video streaming.There are 111 economy seats, 48 seats in economy plus and 20 seats in first class.For a long flight like the 7-hour trip from Houston to Anchorage, entertainment might be key for passengers.But you'll notice one thing missing. There are no TV screens.They've been replaced with device holders with universal power.Up front, it's first class all the way. You'll use granite cocktail tables and a device holder in the fold-out tray table.The plane also has more overhead bin space that can save you some money, if you pack smart.Plus, it won't cost passengers more to fly on the Max 9.United plans to have 10 of these airplanes by the end of the year.