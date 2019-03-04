Travel

Fly from Houston-to-Hawaii cheap during Southwest sale

Is Southwest Airlines causing some airfare competition in the friendly skies?

Southwest Airlines launched its sale of flights to Hawaii on Monday.

To commemorate its new flights, Southwest is launching a two-day fare sale, with one-way tickets between the U.S. mainland and the Islands available for as little as $49, and tickets for flights within Hawaii for just $29.

The flights to Hawaii are scheduled to begin March 17 out of Oakland, with San Francisco and San Jose joining in the upcoming weeks.

How does this make a Hawaiian vacation possible in your future? Connecting flights!

All sales tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PST on March 5 and all travel must be completed by June 19, 2019.

You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.
