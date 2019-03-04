Fly from Houston-to-Hawaii cheap during Southwest sale

Southwest Airlines launched its sale of flights to Hawaii on Monday.
To commemorate its new flights, Southwest is launching a two-day fare sale, with one-way tickets between the U.S. mainland and the Islands available for as little as $49, and tickets for flights within Hawaii for just $29.
The flights to Hawaii are scheduled to begin March 17 out of Oakland, with San Francisco and San Jose joining in the upcoming weeks.
How does this make a Hawaiian vacation possible in your future? Connecting flights!
All sales tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PST on March 5 and all travel must be completed by June 19, 2019.
You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.
