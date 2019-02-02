TRAVEL

Incoming flights to Hobby from Orlando canceled after TSA dies inside Orlando Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A TSA officer died Saturday after falling from a balcony at Orlando International Airport, according to local officials. (James Shaw/Twitter)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Flights coming into Hobby Airport have been affected after a TSA agent fell to his death from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport.

The incident happened Saturday morning when officials say a male TSA agent fell from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport.

RELATED: TSA officer dies after falling from hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport, authorities say



The TSA said passengers went running in many directions, including through the checkpoint. TSA and airport security had to clear the entire secure side of the airport and screen everyone again.

TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory released the following statement on behalf of the TSA:

"The TSA confirms that an on-duty officer fell from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport this morning and is deceased. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer's family, friends and everyone in our TSA family."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelhobby airporttravelair traveltravel tipsHoustonFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
TSA checkpoint at IAH re-opened today
How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines
Pearland brothers design new app to help you plan travel
Plane makes emergency landing when flight attendant dies
More Travel
Top Stories
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny sells for 200K
Baylor investigates allegations of rape at student dorm
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Mugshot of man arrested in disappearance of teen released
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Show More
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
High school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
More News