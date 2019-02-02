We are working an incident at the Orlando International Airport @MCO where a person jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport. This is an active and on-going investigation. More information to follow... — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 2, 2019

Flights coming into Hobby Airport have been affected after a TSA agent fell to his death from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport.The incident happened Saturday morning when officials say a male TSA agent fell from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport.The TSA said passengers went running in many directions, including through the checkpoint. TSA and airport security had to clear the entire secure side of the airport and screen everyone again.TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory released the following statement on behalf of the TSA: