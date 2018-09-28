TRAVEL

Disney Cruise Lines to set sail from New Orleans in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney Cruise Lines is coming to New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
The magic of Disney is coming to New Orleans for the first time in early 2020.

Disney Cruise Lines announced Friday its Disney Wonder cruise ship will set sail for a limited season, taking guests to the Western Caribbean, the Bahamas and the Panama Canal.

Disney says it was inspired by New Orleans while making its animated feature "The Princess and the Frog," and the city, with its Southern charm, was a no-brainer for the cruise line.

In fact, a restaurant based on that film is on board the Wonder. Tiana's Place restaurant will give travelers a chance to enjoy fine Louisiana cuisine and jazz music.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveldisneycruise shiptravel tipsu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
FLYING HIGH: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
More Travel
Top Stories
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
Freak accident kills 20-year-old man in Jack in the Box drive thru
Dog out for walk dies after being electrocuted by manhole
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
Thieves wipe out Dayton grocery store with fake checks
Donald Trump Jr. coming to Conroe to stump for Sen. Cruz
Serial thief saws off 13 automatic gate openers: Police
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Hastings bears down on Elsik, 51-13
Show More
Elsik football player says family tragedy helped shape him
Through sickness and in health, unless Elsik plays Hastings
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Alief helping Alief: How Elsik students are helping kids grow
6 gay dating app users robbed by same man in Houston: Police
More News