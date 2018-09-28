Disney Cruise Lines to set sail from New Orleans in 2020

The magic of Disney is coming to New Orleans for the first time in early 2020.Disney Cruise Lines announced Friday its Disney Wonder cruise ship will set sail for a limited season, taking guests to the Western Caribbean, the Bahamas and the Panama Canal.Disney says it was inspired by New Orleans while making its animated feature "The Princess and the Frog," and the city, with its Southern charm, was a no-brainer for the cruise line.In fact, a restaurant based on that film is on board the Wonder. Tiana's Place restaurant will give travelers a chance to enjoy fine Louisiana cuisine and jazz music.