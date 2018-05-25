SUMMER FUN

Hawaii's Kapalua Bay Beach tops 2018 list of America's best beaches

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking to up your beach game? While a trip to the shore is always fun, some destinations stand out in the crowd. (Tor Johnson/Hawaii Tourism Authority via AP)

There's perhaps no better summertime activity than a trip to the shore, but some of the country's beaches stand out from the rest.

That's according to Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, who has named Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, as the top beach in the country for 2018.

Leatherman called crescent-shaped, palm tree-lined Kapula the "perfect beach for swimming and snorkeling" and also lauded the amenities nearby. Showers and restrooms are available, and the Ritz Carlton is among several establishments offering food and drinks to visitors. The beach itself is protected from the ocean waves by small peninsulas on either side formed by lava flows.

The only downside? Leatherman pointed out that, after the drive across a golf course to get to the beach, parking can be a hassle on busy days.

Here's the full list of all 10 beaches Leatherman ranked:
  1. Kapalua Bay Beach; Maui, Hawaii
  2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach; Ocracoke, North Carolina
  3. Grayton Beach State Park; Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
  4. Coopers Beach; Southampton, New York
  5. Coast Guard Beach; Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  6. Old Lighthouse Beach; Buxton, North Carolina
  7. Caladesi Island State Park; Dunedin, Florida
  8. Hapuna Beach State Park; Waimea, Hawaii
  9. Coronado Beach; San Diego, California
  10. Beachwalker Park; Kiawah Island, South Carolina


Leatherman has been ranking the nation's beaches for nearly three decades. While studying beach erosion in the impact of storms on coastal ecology, Leatherman developed a list of 50 criteria and has surveyed 650 major beaches around the United States for his annual rankings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbeachessummersummer funoutdoor adventuresu.s. & worldNorth CarolinaCaliforniaNew YorkMassachusettsFloridaHawaii
SUMMER FUN
Free Schlitterbahn fun for military and first responders
Father says baby got second degree burns at splash park
SPONSORED: Summer Of Fun
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
From bowling to building: Free summer activities for kids
More summer fun
TRAVEL
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News