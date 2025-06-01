Best 2025 Summer Activities for the Whole Family

SUMMER OF FUN

Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough! Our city and its surrounding areas offer several options and the choices can seem endless. That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities this summer!

Get the info you want for a Summer of Fun!

TOP PICKS

Here are our Top Picks for ABC13's Summer of Fun Guide. Deals are available all summer long!

PLACES TO GO:

MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park is a unique venue, offering an eight-month season of professional entertainment that is artistically excellent, culturally diverse and always FREE of charge to the public. This is the largest "always free" program of its kind in the country. Relax in the covered seating area or enjoy a pre-performance picnic on the hillside. All performances at Miller are family-friendly!



PRICE: Always Free

LOCATION: 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

EVENTS SCHEDULE: Performances

DREAM STREAMS: Virtual Events

MORE IDEAS FOR SUMMER FUN

VISIT:

HOUSTON DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM Houston Downtown Aquarium is the perfect spot for dining, watching sea life and more. Location: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

KEMAH BOARDWALK Kemah Boardwalk features restaurants, retail shops and amusements on a 60-acre boardwalk on the Texas Gulf Coast. Location: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

SPLASHWAY WATER PARK Splashway Water Park is a family-friendly water-park featuring slides, a wave pool, lazy river and on-site campgrounds. Location: 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475

MOODY GARDENS: Moody Gardens is a top notch resort and features three main family friendly attractions: Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid & Discovery Pyramid. Location: 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

OUTDOOR FUN:

Click the links below for more details on outdoor destinations.

Galveston

Surfside Beach

Buffalo Bayou

Discovery Green

Hermann Park

Memorial Park

Waugh Bridge

MUSEUMS:

THE HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a natural history museum that has wildlife, dinosaurs, and more.



Price: $16-25 | Location: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Price: $10-14 | Location: 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005

Price: See Website | Location: 140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Price: $0-$15 | Location: 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034