24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

Best 2025 Summer Activities for the Whole Family

Sponsored by Moody Gardens and Miller Outdoor Theatre

Sunday, June 1, 2025 6:15AM

SUMMER OF FUN

Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough! Our city and its surrounding areas offer several options and the choices can seem endless. That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities this summer!

Get the info you want for a Summer of Fun!


TOP PICKS

Here are our Top Picks for ABC13's Summer of Fun Guide. Deals are available all summer long!

PLACES TO GO:

MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park is a unique venue, offering an eight-month season of professional entertainment that is artistically excellent, culturally diverse and always FREE of charge to the public. This is the largest "always free" program of its kind in the country. Relax in the covered seating area or enjoy a pre-performance picnic on the hillside. All performances at Miller are family-friendly!

  • PRICE: Always Free
  • LOCATION: 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030
  • BOOK: Tickets
  • EVENTS SCHEDULE: Performances
  • DREAM STREAMS: Virtual Events

    • MORE IDEAS FOR SUMMER FUN

    VISIT:
    HOUSTON DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM Houston Downtown Aquarium is the perfect spot for dining, watching sea life and more. Location: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
    KEMAH BOARDWALK Kemah Boardwalk features restaurants, retail shops and amusements on a 60-acre boardwalk on the Texas Gulf Coast. Location: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
    SPLASHWAY WATER PARK Splashway Water Park is a family-friendly water-park featuring slides, a wave pool, lazy river and on-site campgrounds. Location: 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475
    MOODY GARDENS: Moody Gardens is a top notch resort and features three main family friendly attractions: Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid & Discovery Pyramid. Location: 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

    OUTDOOR FUN:

    Click the links below for more details on outdoor destinations.
    Galveston
    Surfside Beach
    Buffalo Bayou
    Discovery Green
    Hermann Park
    Memorial Park
    Waugh Bridge

    MUSEUMS:

    THE HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE
    The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a natural history museum that has wildlife, dinosaurs, and more.

  • Price: $16-25 | Location: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

    • THE MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
    The Museum of Fine Arts has approximately over 64,000 works from six continents and is one of the largest museums in the U.S.
  • Price: $10-14 | Location: 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005

    • THE HOUSTON ART CAR MUSEUM
    The Art Car Museum It is an exhibition forum for local, national and international artists with an emphasis on art cars, other fine arts and artists that are rarely acknowledged by other cultural institutions.
  • Price: See Website | Location: 140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

    • THE LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM
    The Lone Star Flight Museum is a 501(c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to preserve, educate and inspire.
  • Price: $0-$15 | Location: 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034

    • Watch Live
    ON NOW