Best 2025 Summer Activities for the Whole Family

Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough! Our city and its surrounding areas offer several options and the choices can seem endless. That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities this summer!
Here are our Top Picks for ABC13's Summer of Fun Guide. Deals are available all summer long!
MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park is a unique venue, offering an eight-month season of professional entertainment that is artistically excellent, culturally diverse and always FREE of charge to the public. This is the largest "always free" program of its kind in the country. Relax in the covered seating area or enjoy a pre-performance picnic on the hillside. All performances at Miller are family-friendly!
VISIT:
HOUSTON DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM Houston Downtown Aquarium is the perfect spot for dining, watching sea life and more. Location: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
KEMAH BOARDWALK Kemah Boardwalk features restaurants, retail shops and amusements on a 60-acre boardwalk on the Texas Gulf Coast. Location: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
SPLASHWAY WATER PARK Splashway Water Park is a family-friendly water-park featuring slides, a wave pool, lazy river and on-site campgrounds. Location: 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475
MOODY GARDENS: Moody Gardens is a top notch resort and features three main family friendly attractions: Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid & Discovery Pyramid. Location: 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554
THE HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a natural history museum that has wildlife, dinosaurs, and more.