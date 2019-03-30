Travel

Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites

Those looking to book spring and summer travel should be alert to a new warning from home sharing site Airbnb

Those looking to book spring and summer travel should be alert to a new warning from Airbnb.

The company is urging travelers to watch out for third-party sites that claim to be affiliated with Airbnb but are not.

Here are some simple steps users can protect themselves:

  • Take a close look: Airbnb said users should pay close attention to the website and the URL

  • Communicate carefully: Keep all communication through the Airbnb app or website

  • Direct payments: Make all payments directly through Airbnb. The company said legitimate hosts will never ask for payment outside of the site, through email or through a third-party booker


It's also important to try not to act on impulse when booking travel, if the deal seems too good to be true, that is typically a red flag.

