Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites

The company is urging travelers to watch out for third-party sites that claim to be affiliated with Airbnb but are not.
Here are some simple steps users can protect themselves:
- Take a close look: Airbnb said users should pay close attention to the website and the URL
- Communicate carefully: Keep all communication through the Airbnb app or website
- Direct payments: Make all payments directly through Airbnb. The company said legitimate hosts will never ask for payment outside of the site, through email or through a third-party booker
It's also important to try not to act on impulse when booking travel, if the deal seems too good to be true, that is typically a red flag.
SEE MORE:
California couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
5 questions every Airbnb renter should ask before booking