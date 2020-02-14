New technology from Uber, Michelin could reduce traffic troubles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic troubles are an all too familiar part of life on Houston area roadways. Could technology help us eliminate these traffic troubles? The future of transportation includes some amazing possibilities.Our potholes may soon meet their match. Michelin is developing the Uptis, an airless, puncture-proof tire. General Motors is road testing the new product, also hoping the longer-lasting tire will reduce waste. It could be road-ready as early as 2024.Would you take a ride share through the sky?Uber recently announced a partnership with Hyundai for air taxis, revealing the Hyundai S-A1at the recent Consumer Electronics Show. It's designed for a vertical takeoff and landing, cruising speed of about 180 miles per hour at about one to two thousand feet above the ground. Your Uber Elevate ride could take up to four passengers about 60 miles, possibly available as early as 2023.Don't let bad weather make you late. We're hearing about another possible upgrade to your ride share. A weather technology company called ClimaCell has teamed up with Uber - claiming its forecasts could zero all the way down to a street block - dramatically improving your ride share arrival time.