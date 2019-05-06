Traffic

Yes, you can retrofit a rear view camera on your older car

Rear view cameras come standard in new cars these days, but what if the car you are driving doesn't have one?

If you're not ready to invest in a new car, you can buy and install an aftermarket camera in your older car.

Some dash cam sets have a screen that straps over your existing rear view mirror. In addition to being a mirror, it displays video from the rear camera.

If your car has an infotainment system with a screen, you can also purchase and retrofit a new screen with a camera.

There's also a wireless smartphone option.

"This is a wireless rear view camera that plugs into your smartphone. It does have a small battery in it, so this is a completely self-contained unit," Mel Yu, Consumer Reports Car Expert explained.

These aftermarket options range anywhere from $22 to $600.
