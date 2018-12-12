TRAFFIC

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A deadly hit-and-run crash is blocking traffic in northwest Houston.

The wreck happened in the 20000 block of FM 529 near Haven Creek. A woman was hit and killed, and the driver took off, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.


Drivers are being turned around on FM 529 as all lanes are blocked by the investigation.

