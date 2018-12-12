@HCSOTexas is investigating a fatal accident at 20000 FM 529 in Cypress. An adult female pedestrian is deceased at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle has fled the scene. #HouNews #HouTraffic — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 12, 2018

A deadly hit-and-run crash is blocking traffic in northwest Houston.The wreck happened in the 20000 block of FM 529 near Haven Creek. A woman was hit and killed, and the driver took off, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Drivers are being turned around on FM 529 as all lanes are blocked by the investigation.