HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roadwork at the very busy I-610 West Loop / US-59/I-69 interchange is not taking a break over the holiday shopping and travel season.
More lanes on the Southwest Freeway are about to reopen, giving inbound drivers a bit of a break.
The Southwest Freeway is set to go from three to four open lanes northbound at I-610 on Monday, Nov. 25.
Outbound traffic in the same location will be limited to just three lanes until early next year.
Some high-impact closures are also happening next year.
TxDOT is preparing to shut down the connector ramps for months at a time starting in 2020.
If you are looking for alternate routes, use surface streets like Westheimer, or take the long way around and go through the I-10/610 director.
This construction project started in 2017, and TxDOT says it will likely finish in 2024.
Here are some of the other traffic projects around the Houston area
Voters OK $3.5B bond to fix traffic in Katy, Cypress and Spring
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Southwest Freeway traffic to get worse - on purpose - until 2020
I-45 freeway expansion will force people out of homes, group says
Gulf Freeway is said to have been under construction since, well, forever
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Expect extra gridlock around the 610/59 interchange this holiday season
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More