Weigh in tonight on plans to expand I-45 in Walker County

You can weigh in on the I-45 expansion in Walker County. (KTRK)

By
TxDOT is making plans to widen a portion of I-45 in Walker County.

Tonight, you have a chance to weigh in on the plans during a public hearing in Huntsville.

The meeting happens at 6 p.m., but displays will be available for viewing starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter located at 455 SH 75, Huntsville, TX 77320.

The project would widen I-45 from four to six lanes, just north of Highway 19, and would include reconstruction and realignment of the mainlanes and ramps.

