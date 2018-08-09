Weigh in tonight on plans to expand I-45 in Walker County

TxDOT is making plans to widen a portion of I-45 in Walker County.Tonight, you have a chance to weigh in on the plans during a public hearing in Huntsville.The meeting happens at 6 p.m., but displays will be available for viewing starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter located at 455 SH 75, Huntsville, TX 77320.The project would widen I-45 from four to six lanes, just north of Highway 19, and would include reconstruction and realignment of the mainlanes and ramps.