TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes

By
PEARLAND,Texas (KTRK) -- It's no secret Pearland traffic on a good day can be slow, but add holiday shopping and roadwork, and get ready for gridlock.

FM-518, also called Broadway, is reduced to two lanes in each direction at SH-288, right by the always busy Pearland Town Center.

Crews limited the traffic flow in order to widen the bridge over 518, as part of the 288 and Brazoria County Expressway projects.

But expect a holiday gift coming in the form of more lanes. TxDOT will return the configuration to three lanes each way on 518 at 288 by Christmas.

In the meantime, take a detour around the traffic. Use Shadow Creek Parkway, and access the shopping center from the side streets, avoiding Broadway.

