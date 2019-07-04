Truck driver dies after crashing off Ship Channel Bridge

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a smaller vehicle may have cut off the 18-wheeler, prompting the driver to crash through the guardrail.
The driver was alive and trapped in the vehicle after falling onto the industrial property below the freeway. Emergency crews were working to reach the man, but unfortunately he has died at the scene.
Update: Sad news: the driver of the 18-wheeler has been pronounced deceased. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2019
RAW VIDEO: SkyEye over the scene of the crash
The trucking company issued the following statement: "A Schneider truck was involved in an accident on the Ship Channel bridge in Houston. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the driver who died as a result of his injuries. We are working with first responders on the scene and will fully cooperate with authorities to assist in the investigation of this unfortunate incident."
