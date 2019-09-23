Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River

Early this morning, multiple barges broke loose from the north side of the San Jacinto River @ I-10 East. Barges are stacked up. There is possible structural damage to the bridge, @TxDOTHouston will assess further this morning. @HCSOTexas is on the scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

Be advised, both sides of I-10 East are completely shut down at the San Jacinto River. Alternate route suggestion: If headed outbound, take Beltway to 90, to 2100 . If coming inbound, 2100 to 90 to the Beltway. #HouNews #HouTraffic — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

Westbound detour: SH 146 to SH 225

Eastbound detour: IH 610 to SH 225 to SH 146

The barges have been dislodged from the San Jacinto Bridge. We are resuming full inspection of the damage and preparing traffic restoration plans. For now, eastbound traffic can detour by taking Beltway 8 to US 90 or SH 225, westbound traffic can take SH 330 to SH 146 to SH 225. pic.twitter.com/rW81KP59OJ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 22, 2019

Two mainlanes are back open on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River, and the configuration will remain in place for now.

The path isn't clear just yet as I-10 at the San Jacinto River remains closed after the bridge was struck by barges on Friday.According to TxDOT, the barges have been dislodged following the collision, allowing crews to fully inspect the damage underneath.Nine barges in all broke free from their moorings just after midnight Friday. Four of them are owned by the Canal Barge Company.Nearby residents, like those who live in West Meadows, are frustrated too. Once again, they say they are directly impacted by detours due to a bridge issue."Now, we're mainly concerned with all the traffic backed up. With all the roads shut, how are they going to get out here to service us between law enforcement, EMS, fire," said resident David Schaffer.While there is no timeline on when that stretch of the road will reopen, TxDOT is urging drivers to take the following detours: