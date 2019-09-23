Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River

According to TxDOT, the barges have been dislodged following the collision, allowing crews to fully inspect the damage underneath.
Nine barges in all broke free from their moorings just after midnight Friday. Four of them are owned by the Canal Barge Company.
Early this morning, multiple barges broke loose from the north side of the San Jacinto River @ I-10 East. Barges are stacked up. There is possible structural damage to the bridge, @TxDOTHouston will assess further this morning. @HCSOTexas is on the scene. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019
Be advised, both sides of I-10 East are completely shut down at the San Jacinto River. Alternate route suggestion: If headed outbound, take Beltway to 90, to 2100 . If coming inbound, 2100 to 90 to the Beltway. #HouNews #HouTraffic— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019
Nearby residents, like those who live in West Meadows, are frustrated too. Once again, they say they are directly impacted by detours due to a bridge issue.
"Now, we're mainly concerned with all the traffic backed up. With all the roads shut, how are they going to get out here to service us between law enforcement, EMS, fire," said resident David Schaffer.
While there is no timeline on when that stretch of the road will reopen, TxDOT is urging drivers to take the following detours:
- Westbound detour: SH 146 to SH 225
- Eastbound detour: IH 610 to SH 225 to SH 146
The barges have been dislodged from the San Jacinto Bridge. We are resuming full inspection of the damage and preparing traffic restoration plans. For now, eastbound traffic can detour by taking Beltway 8 to US 90 or SH 225, westbound traffic can take SH 330 to SH 146 to SH 225. pic.twitter.com/rW81KP59OJ— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 22, 2019
PREVIOUS STORY: 2 inbound East Fwy lanes reopened after San Jacinto Bridge repaired
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!