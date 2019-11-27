Traffic

Big traffic changes coming to Galleria area this holiday season

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday shopping season is here and if you haven't been in the Galleria area in a while, expect some big changes, thanks to the new Post Oak bus lanes and new tree lighting.

For Jacqueline Reitz, a mother of three, holiday shopping near the Galleria is an annual tradition.

"Usually when we go out now it's a family event. We get coffee and usually you can only do that one or two days," she said.

She says it requires a lot of patience, especially with all of the slowdowns around Post Oak roadwork. Businesses in the area have also felt the pinch.

"It's been a nightmare. It's really slowed down sales, unfortunately, because even for us getting in and out it's been a headache," Kathleen Leonard of resale shop Kid to Kid said.

The store has been fighting to keep customers, while the entire Uptown District has been fighting to keep the holiday spirit.

"For the last two years, we've been under construction," said John Breeding, president of Uptown Houston. "Christmas in this area has been kind of dark."

But this year, a change is coming. Brand new stainless steel twinkling trees will line the boulevard, complete with a choreographed light show, replacing the traditional fir Christmas trees.

But even better news for traffic -- all three lanes are back open between 610 and West Alabama.

The closures have been in place for the construction of dedicated lanes for bus rapid transit, set to roll right by the Galleria by April 2020.

Another big change for shoppers this year is that the crosswalk between Dillards and Neiman Marcus at the Galleria is no longer here. That means shoppers will need to go to West Alabama or Westheimer to cross safely and legally.

Construction is still ongoing near Post Oak and Richmond and at the eight bus rapid transit stations, so you should still expect to see road crews and on-and-off delays. The best tip to avoid traffic if you plan on shopping here this holiday season? Lace-up those walking shoes.

"When you park, how about park once, and then walk to multiple destinations," Breeding recommends.

The Uptown District will also have security officers out to help direct traffic.

By the next holiday season, you'll be able to use the bus rapid transit stations to cruise up and down the boulevard.

SEE ALSO:

TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes

Why it may be easier to go out the Gulf Fwy for holiday shopping

Hwy 288 work to go beyond projected 1000 days of construction

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontrafficroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Dad Turns to Ted for help getting son's headstone placed
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
Show More
Man looking for good Samaritans who saved him from accident
2 storm systems impact Houston over the next 4 days
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
Rep. Brady Opposes Texas high speed rail plans
More TOP STORIES News