HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Holiday traffic can be especially stressful, and now there's a new study that shows that consumers' driving habits are 175 percent more aggressive this time of year.
That not only makes the roads more dangerous, but it also lowers your car's fuel efficiency by 40 percent.
That means more money and time at the gas pump.
GasBuddy ranked the top five states with the most aggressive holiday drivers. Texas ranks #3, right behind Georgia and California.
