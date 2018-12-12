TRAFFIC

Texas ranks as one of the worst states for aggressive holiday driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Aggressive driving can cost you more at the pump

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Holiday traffic can be especially stressful, and now there's a new study that shows that consumers' driving habits are 175 percent more aggressive this time of year.


That not only makes the roads more dangerous, but it also lowers your car's fuel efficiency by 40 percent.

That means more money and time at the gas pump.

GasBuddy ranked the top five states with the most aggressive holiday drivers. Texas ranks #3, right behind Georgia and California.

ROAD RAGE: What you're doing to trigger it
EMBED More News Videos

Road rage: What you're doing to trigger it

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingroad ragestudydrivertexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
New road connection gives drivers direct access to US-59
Earn freebies for driving safely with new app
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots burglar in east Houston
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
Shooting spree kills 3 at Christmas market in France
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Fugitive found hiding in attic with weapons and drugs
Deputy undergoing surgery after shootout with suspect
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Show More
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky in Austin
The 60: Lil' Wayne treating H-Town fans to free concert
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; Felt in Atlanta
19-year-old shot to death in southwest Houston home
More News