Traffic

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Southwest Freeway traffic to get worse - on purpose - until 2020

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your Galleria-area commute is even more congested, thanks to a major construction closure along the Southwest Freeway. Crews have narrowed the lanes on your ride toward downtown.

TxDOT shut down one left inbound lane between Chimney Rock and Weslayan, which spans the very busy Loop 610 interchange.

Next weekend, a southbound left lane in the same area will also be eliminated. Both closures will be in place until early next year.

The closure is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

EMBED More News Videos

The Texas Department of Transportation announced they will be reducing the main lanes on the SW Freeway from Chimney Rock to Weslayan, starting Monday, June 10, at 5 a.m.



Drivers on the 610 West Loop are also feeling the pinch. A northbound and southbound lane are both blocked just south of the US-59 closure, between Bissonnet and Westpark, through July 1.

This is all part of a larger, six-year long project to widen the ramps at the interchange near the Galleria. Crews broke ground in 2017 and are expected to wrap up in 2023.

Your best bet for an alternate route is to use surface streets in the area.

WATCH: ABC13 Eyewitness news team drives through entire route of I-610/1-69 interchange project
EMBED More News Videos

This is all part of a larger, six-year long project to widen the ramps at the interchange near the Galleria.



Contractors are also under the gun to get the roadwork finished on time. There are financial incentives and penalties to encourage work to stay on schedule.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontransportationfreewaycommutingroad closureroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News