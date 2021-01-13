US-59 Southwest Freeway cleared at Montrose after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash that blocked all inbound lanes of US-59 Southwest Freeway at Montrose has been cleared, but the back-up stretched for miles Wednesday morning.It happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. The crash was cleared by around 7:15 a.m.Drivers may still want to avoid Southwest Freeway after the 610 West Loop due to the traffic volume in the area.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.