Traffic

Popular radio DJ killed in crash with 18-wheeler on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man killed in an accident on the Southwest Freeway Monday has been identified as 58 year old Arif Memon.

Memon, who was a DJ for 106.1 FM, was a husband and father of two girls and was well known in the community.

A disabled 18-wheeler pulled over to the left shoulder when Memon, who was driving a Lexus, veered over and slammed into the back of it.

A Houston TranStar camera in the area captured the 18-wheeler on the shoulder and a number of emergency vehicles behind it.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Priest dies as colleagues test positive for COVID-19
Texas allows bars to open Friday under Phase II
Bond waived for suspect days before killing 80-year-old
Santa Fe shooting victim fulfilled self-prophecy to save lives
SPONSORED: This yummy grilled chicken recipe is only 4 ingredients!
Houston Zoo to reveal reopening plans later this week
Brides, venues struggle as COVID forces cancellations
Show More
Off-duty officer injured after gun goes off and shoots leg
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim gives out college scholarships
Miller Outdoor Theatre cancels all events for part of summer
Officer killed in crash had blood alcohol content double limit
13 free Houston test sites opening in midst of reopenings
More TOP STORIES News