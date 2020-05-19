Popular radio DJ killed in crash with 18-wheeler on Southwest Freeway

All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at Beltway 8 blocked due to fatal crash. Seek alternate route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/vpbDDHhKAF — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man killed in an accident on the Southwest Freeway Monday has been identified as 58 year old Arif Memon.Memon, who was a DJ for 106.1 FM, was a husband and father of two girls and was well known in the community.A disabled 18-wheeler pulled over to the left shoulder when Memon, who was driving a Lexus, veered over and slammed into the back of it.A Houston TranStar camera in the area captured the 18-wheeler on the shoulder and a number of emergency vehicles behind it.