PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays

The Southwest Freeway is shut down in both directions all weekend long between the I-610 West Loop and Weslayan. The closures is scheduled to continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
Officers will be on hand to help with traffic, but recommend drivers take an alternate route.
This weekend I-69 SW Freeway NB and SB will be closed at I-610 for roadwork starting tonight at 9pm until Monday at 5am. Crews will be working on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop SB connector to I-69 NB. Get more info at https://t.co/qsuH8MrPJK. pic.twitter.com/K0iEBIkmuv— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 29, 2020
Two alternate route options include Richmond and Westpark.
