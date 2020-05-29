Traffic

PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge road closure is happening this weekend in the Galleria area, and you're going to want to avoid it.

The Southwest Freeway is shut down in both directions all weekend long between the I-610 West Loop and Weslayan. The closures is scheduled to continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

Officers will be on hand to help with traffic, but recommend drivers take an alternate route.



Two alternate route options include Richmond and Westpark.

