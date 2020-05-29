PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays

This weekend I-69 SW Freeway NB and SB will be closed at I-610 for roadwork starting tonight at 9pm until Monday at 5am. Crews will be working on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop SB connector to I-69 NB. Get more info at https://t.co/qsuH8MrPJK. pic.twitter.com/K0iEBIkmuv — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge road closure is happening this weekend in the Galleria area, and you're going to want to avoid it.The Southwest Freeway is shut down in both directions all weekend long between the I-610 West Loop and Weslayan. The closures is scheduled to continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Officers will be on hand to help with traffic, but recommend drivers take an alternate route.Two alternate route options include Richmond and Westpark.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.