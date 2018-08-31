Parking and Transportation options for Bayou Bucket

If you're headed to the Bayou Bucket on Saturday between Rice University and the University of Houston, then you may want to plan ahead.Parking will be available on Rice University's campus for $10, cash only. You are encouraged to use the Greenbriar lot on the west side of the stadium.Other options are available at the central garage, north annex lot and the COB parking garage.Fans are asked not to park in the neighborhoods surrounding the university. Parking lots will open at 7 a.m.If you choose not to drive, Lyft has a dedicated drop off and pick up point near Gate 3. METRORail is also an option.Kickoff is at 11 a.m., which is the same time as the Ole Miss and Texas Tech game at the NRG stadium, so expect to see extra congestion in the area.