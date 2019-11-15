Plan ahead for major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling this weekend, you need to plan ahead for these major road closures.
METRO Rail Line:
Total closure: Northline to Fannin South
Friday at 9 p.m - Sunday at the end of service
Buses will be provided
US-59:
Total closure: Northbound at FM-2218 in Rosenberg
Closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Nov. 20 (excluding Saturday, Nov. 16).
Alternate route: FM 2218 exit to Reading Road intersection
FM 518:
Total closure: Eastbound and westbound lanes at SH-288 in Pearland will be blocked
Closed nightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until Nov. 16
Alternate route: Take 288 feeder road
SH-249:
Total closure: Northbound mainlanes and the frontage roads from Rollingwood Street to Circle Lake Driver in Magnolia
Sunday at 5 a.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
