Plan ahead for major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling this weekend, you need to plan ahead for these major road closures.Total closure: Northline to Fannin SouthFriday at 9 p.m - Sunday at the end of serviceBuses will be providedTotal closure: Northbound at FM-2218 in RosenbergClosed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Nov. 20 (excluding Saturday, Nov. 16).Alternate route: FM 2218 exit to Reading Road intersectionTotal closure: Eastbound and westbound lanes at SH-288 in Pearland will be blockedClosed nightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until Nov. 16Alternate route: Take 288 feeder roadTotal closure: Northbound mainlanes and the frontage roads from Rollingwood Street to Circle Lake Driver in MagnoliaSunday at 5 a.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.