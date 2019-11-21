Hwy 288 work to go beyond projected 1000 days of construction

It looks like the drive on SH-288 is going to stay hectic for a while longer. The commute is something that drivers like Henry Jones avoid when possible."I know going toward the Pearland area (it) can be pretty hectic," Jones said.Construction of the SH-288 Express Toll, which started in the fall of 2016 and was originally forecast to finish in 1,000 days, will now stretch into 2020."It just feels like it keeps going and going," driver Dorian Almonte said. "It's never-ending. I don't know why it takes so long."Project spokesperson Raynese Edwards says Harvey, Imelda, and a tight labor market have all contributed to the delay."We actually plan to be completed summer of 2020. That is our new target date," Edwards said.However, you will see some new roadways open soon. The Southmore bridge is scheduled for completion in late December or early January, with the pedestrian bridge to open as early as March.The project also includes the reconstruction of the direct connectors at the South Loop I-610.The final two under reconstruction, SH-288 north to I-610 east and I-610 west to SH-288 north, are both anticipated to open by the end of this year.As for the tollway, Edwards says there's still some hope you might be able to use at least a portion, sooner rather than later."I wish it was done sooner, but that's how it is. I've lived in Houston my whole life and I'm pretty much used to all the construction work all around the city," Jones said.