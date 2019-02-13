TRAFFIC

Hwy 146 expansion project begins in Seabrook and Kemah

Hwy 146 bridge expansion begins over Clear Creek Channel

By
KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers in Kemah and Seabrook have endured the congestion of a growing community for many years.

Now, TxDOT has broken ground on a new project to expand State Highway 146, and drivers in this popular area will soon see lane closures.

In order for this expansion to take place over Clear Creek Channel, construction crews will perform intermittent lane closures on the bridge, and will reconfigure traffic for two lanes each way during road work. In addition, the Seabrook and Kemah boat ramps nearby will have to close.
This is a $201 million project which will take five years to complete. It will widen the current bridge and build a parallel bridge with express lanes.

TxDOT's goal is to relieve congestion and improve State Highway 146 as a hurricane evacuation route.

