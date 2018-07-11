TRAFFIC

Houston launches new Tow and Go program to move your car for free

The new Tow and Go Program has just launched in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The next time you, or the driver in front of you, breaks down on a Houston highway, some FREE help should be nearby.

Earlier this year, we told you about the Tow and Go program.

The purpose is to quickly move broken-down vehicles to a safe location, free of charge, within one mile, and keep traffic moving 24 hours a day.

It's been offered since May, and the Houston-Galveston Area Council wants to make sure drivers know the tows they're being offered really are free on Houston highways that are monitored by cameras.

Here are the details of how the program works.

The free tows are for motorcycles, vehicles, and trailers when possible, that break down.

If you have a flat tire, but have the equipment and a spare tire with you, the tow operator will change the tire for free once you've been moved to a safe spot.

Many of us have our own towing service, like AAA, so you'll need to wait until you get to that safe location to call them to meet you.

Tow and Go does not apply to abandoned cars, wrecks, or those vehicles involved in police scenes.

Put this number in your cell phone right now: 713-881-3333

Call for help if you break down, and stay in your vehicle, seatbelt buckled, and hazard lights on to wait for the tow operator.

