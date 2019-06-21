Houston LGBT Pride Celebration street closures

You can watch it streaming live right here on ABC13.com and on our mobile news app.
However, if you are planning to go to the parade, here's what you need to know.
Friday, June 21 Street Closures - Festival Site
- All lanes of McKinney from Bagby to Louisiana will be closed at 7 p.m., leaving Smith open for southbound traffic until 12 p.m. on June 22.
- All lanes of Walker from Bagby to Smith to be closed starting at 7 p.m.
- Bagby's east curb lane from McKinney to Walker will also be closed at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 22 Street Closures - Additional Festival Closures
- Smith from Walker to McKinney (West Curb Lane) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Smith from Rusk to Lamar (all lanes) from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Smith from Lamar to Dallas (two east curb lanes) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Bagby from Walker to Lamar (all lanes) will be closed at 6 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday, June 23 at 2 a.m.
- McKinney exit ramp at I-45 North will be closed at 6 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday, June 23 at 2 a.m.
Saturday, June 22 - Staging and Route
- Outbound Allen Parkway from Bagby to Montrose (all lanes) 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Inbound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas (all lanes) 5:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Bagby from Rusk to Dallas (all lanes) 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Walker from Bagby to Milam (all lanes at Clay) 7 p.m.
- Milam from Walker to Pease (all lanes at Rusk) 7 p.m.
- Pease from Milam to Smith (all lanes at Travis) for disbanding from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Parking
There are more than 100,000 parking spots in downtown Houston between on-street metered parking, underground garages and surface lots. Please read parking signs carefully and review the street closures to avoid getting towed.