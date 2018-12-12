Houston has nation's second most expensive commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A new study shows that Houston has the second-most expensive commute for workers in the country.
According to a study from the Educated Driver website, Houston-area workers commute an average of 24 miles daily.
The study measured how much workers will spend on vehicle operation costs and how many miles commuters will drive in a lifetime.
Houston residents will reportedly spend $174,314 to commute to and from work. If you drive an SUV, that cost will go up to $212,189.
Data taken from the US Census Bureau and AAA calculates the average cost a commuter pays over the course of their lifetime, including the cost of gas, car insurance, and maintenance of the vehicle.
The calculation is based on the average person working full-time for 45 years with two weeks of vacation and time off.
Houston tied with Dallas for the most expensive city in the country.
The top five cities with the most expensive commutes are:
1. Atlanta - $182,886 with an average daily round-trip commute of 26 miles.
2. Dallas and Houston - $174,314 with an average daily round-trip commute of 24 miles.
3. Phoenix - $162,883 with an average daily round-trip commute of 23 miles.
4. Nashville - $157,168 with an average daily round-trip commute of 22 miles.
5. Detroit - $148,595 with an average daily round-trip commute of 21 miles.