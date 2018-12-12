Houston has nation's second most expensive commute

A new study shows that Houston has the second-most expensive commute for workers in the country.According to a study from the Educated Driver website, Houston-area workers commute an average of 24 miles daily.The study measured how much workers will spend on vehicle operation costs and how many miles commuters will drive in a lifetime.Houston residents will reportedly spend $174,314 to commute to and from work. If you drive an SUV, that cost will go up to $212,189.Data taken from the US Census Bureau and AAA calculates the average cost a commuter pays over the course of their lifetime, including the cost of gas, car insurance, and maintenance of the vehicle.The calculation is based on the average person working full-time for 45 years with two weeks of vacation and time off.Houston tied with Dallas for the most expensive city in the country.1. Atlanta - $182,886 with an average daily round-trip commute of 26 miles.2. Dallas and Houston - $174,314 with an average daily round-trip commute of 24 miles.3. Phoenix - $162,883 with an average daily round-trip commute of 23 miles.4. Nashville - $157,168 with an average daily round-trip commute of 22 miles.5. Detroit - $148,595 with an average daily round-trip commute of 21 miles.