TRAFFIC

Avoid these times if you plan on hitting the road this July 4th holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Avoid these times if you plan on hitting the road July 4th weekend (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are making plans to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday, get ready for a crowd.

AAA says 3.4 million Texans will travel this Independence Day holiday, and most of them will be driving, and that means a lot of traffic.

Using data from Google, we can show you the best and worst times to hit the road, so you aren't caught up in crowds and congestion.

The best time to travel is Tuesday before 6 a.m.

Since the Fourth of July falls smack dab in the middle of the week, your best time to leave is between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to Google.

The worst time to be driving on the July 4th is mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m., when people are trying to meet up for barbecues and pool time.

And don't forget fireworks equal gridlock.

Plan for big delays from 10 p.m. to midnight when the crowds clear out from fireworks displays around town.

SEE ALSO: CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Related Topics:
traffictravel4th of julyjuly 4thholidaytravel tipsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News