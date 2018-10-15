Houston BCycle will offer free 30-minute rides from each of its 72 stations to celebrate the Astros' upcoming ALCS homestand.These discounted rides will stretch from Tuesday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 18.Anyone 18 or older can walk up to any station, check out as a "Guest User," and enter the promo code "2018" to redeem a BCycle for free.Redemptions are unlimited. However, any ride lasting longer than 30 minutes will incur a $3 per half-hour overage charge. The timer on a ride ends when the BCycle is firmly checked back into a dock at any station.For those looking to use the free rides to get to Minute Maid Park, Houston BCycle has plenty of stations in the area, with 15 in downtown and four in nearby East End.Those planning on enjoying the game at a local bar or restaurant can also use the bikes to skip traffic and parking fees.