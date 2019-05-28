Traffic

Expect delays after 8-vehicle crash on I-45 in New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KTRK) -- An eight-vehicle accident in New Waverly is causing big delays on the southbound lanes of I-45.

SkyEye is over the scene, where crews are working to clear the wreckage.

Firefighters freed two trapped drivers earlier Tuesday afternoon, and six patients were stable when they were transported to the hospital.

Long delays are expected, with traffic backed up into Huntsville, officials said.

