TRAFFIC

Heads up, drivers! Crews attempting to finish major project on US-290 this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews attempting to finish US-290 project this weekend (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're planning to travel down US-290 this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for the construction project happening.

Crews on US-290 will make their third attempt to stripe the new lanes near the Beltway 8 West Interchange.

When the striping is finished, the contractor will open the westbound mainlanes from Pinemont to West Little York.

Completion of this project will mark a major milestone for the US-290 program.

Other major closures happening this weekend will include:

US-290
All eastbound lanes from FM-529 to Hollister will be closed starting Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.

All westbound lanes from Bingle to FM-529 will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to 610 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday through Sunday.

I-45 Gulf Freeway
All southbound lanes from FM-518 to SH-96 in League City will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closureconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Highway patrol catches driver using dummy in carpool lane
What's faster? We tested driving and Houston public transportation
Slow down for emergency vehicles or get a ticket!
US-290 construction postponed a second time due to weather
More Traffic
Top Stories
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at in-home day care
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
Rounds of rain could cause street flooding this weekend
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
Show More
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
Home security video shows repairman sniffing girl's underwear
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Driver flees after hitting 3-year-old in NW Harris County
Texas fisherman catches two massive alligator gars
More News