If you're planning to travel down US-290 this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for the construction project happening.Crews on US-290 will make their third attempt to stripe the new lanes near the Beltway 8 West Interchange.When the striping is finished, the contractor will open the westbound mainlanes from Pinemont to West Little York.Completion of this project will mark a major milestone for the US-290 program.All eastbound lanes from FM-529 to Hollister will be closed starting Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.All westbound lanes from Bingle to FM-529 will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to 610 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday through Sunday.All southbound lanes from FM-518 to SH-96 in League City will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.