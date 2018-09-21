HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're planning to travel down US-290 this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for the construction project happening.
Crews on US-290 will make their third attempt to stripe the new lanes near the Beltway 8 West Interchange.
When the striping is finished, the contractor will open the westbound mainlanes from Pinemont to West Little York.
Completion of this project will mark a major milestone for the US-290 program.
Other major closures happening this weekend will include:
US-290
All eastbound lanes from FM-529 to Hollister will be closed starting Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.
All westbound lanes from Bingle to FM-529 will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to 610 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday through Sunday.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
All southbound lanes from FM-518 to SH-96 in League City will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
