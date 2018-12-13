TRAFFIC

Connected vehicle technology test could help Houston traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What if your car could alert you of dangers on the road ahead and even communicate with other cars?

The technology is being tested in the small town of Marysville, Ohio, and it's designed to see how well the system would work in larger cities, like Houston.

The pilot program has equipped 1,200 vehicles with connected technology that allows them to communicate with each other, as well as road signals, crosswalks, and traffic lights.

Data collected also allows traffic management centers to alleviate congestion.

Testing the system with a high concentration of connected vehicles will help officials expand the technology across the United States.
