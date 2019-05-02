Traffic

New Southmore bridge over SH-288 to open this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews expect to open the brand new Southmore bridge over SH-288, just over a year after it was torn down.

There will be two lanes running in each direction, along with a separate pedestrian bridge, which is expected to open this winter.

The new bridge is expected to improve mobility around the Third Ward.

Also happening this summer, crews will open three lanes of I-610 at the SH-288 interchange.

Currently, only two lanes are open.

