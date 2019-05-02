New Southmore bridge over SH-288 to open this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews expect to open the brand new Southmore bridge over SH-288, just over a year after it was torn down.There will be two lanes running in each direction, along with a separate pedestrian bridge, which is expected to open this winter.The new bridge is expected to improve mobility around the Third Ward.Also happening this summer, crews will open three lanes of I-610 at the SH-288 interchange.Currently, only two lanes are open.